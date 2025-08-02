Chinese national arrested for distributing ICE to casino, nightclub patrons

The Colombo South Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau has arrested a key suspect allegedly involved in a racket of selling crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘ICE’) to Chinese nationals at nightclubs and casinos in Colombo.

The suspect, a Chinese national illegally residing in the country, was apprehended in Bambalapitiya based on intelligence received regarding a drug trafficking operation catering to Chinese nationals in Sri Lanka.

At the time of the arrest, police officers recovered over 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine found in his possession.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had been sourcing the narcotics from a Maldivian national and a Sri Lankan associate and was selling them to Chinese nationals who frequent nightclubs and casinos in Colombo.

Police further confirmed that the suspect had initially arrived in Sri Lanka in 2019 and has since overstayed his visa, remaining in the country illegally.

He is scheduled to be produced before court with police to seek detention orders for further questioning.