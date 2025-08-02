Chinese national arrested for distributing ICE to casino, nightclub patrons

Chinese national arrested for distributing ICE to casino, nightclub patrons

August 2, 2025   03:44 pm

The Colombo South Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau has arrested a key suspect allegedly involved in a racket of selling crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘ICE’) to Chinese nationals at nightclubs and casinos in Colombo.

The suspect, a Chinese national illegally residing in the country, was apprehended in Bambalapitiya based on intelligence received regarding a drug trafficking operation catering to Chinese nationals in Sri Lanka. 

At the time of the arrest, police officers recovered over 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine found in his possession.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had been sourcing the narcotics from a Maldivian national and a Sri Lankan associate and was selling them to Chinese nationals who frequent nightclubs and casinos in Colombo.

Police further confirmed that the suspect had initially arrived in Sri Lanka in 2019 and has since overstayed his visa, remaining in the country illegally.

He is scheduled to be produced before court with police to seek detention orders for further questioning.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena granted bail (English)

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena granted bail (English)

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena granted bail (English)

Sri Lanka should aim for under 15% - Sajith says after US tariff cut (English)

Sri Lanka should aim for under 15% - Sajith says after US tariff cut (English)

Seat belts mandatory for expressway bus passengers from Sep. 1? (English)

Seat belts mandatory for expressway bus passengers from Sep. 1? (English)

Sri Lanka to continue trade discussions with US after tariff relief  Finance Secretary (English)

Sri Lanka to continue trade discussions with US after tariff relief  Finance Secretary (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-08-01

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-08-01

Sri Lanka and Maldives celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations during President's visit (English)

Sri Lanka and Maldives celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations during President's visit (English)

Sri Lanka's imports rise to $1.7B in June driven by surge in vehicle imports (English)

Sri Lanka's imports rise to $1.7B in June driven by surge in vehicle imports (English)