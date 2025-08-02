Person shot and killed in Hungama

A shooting incident has been reported this afternoon (02) in the Pittaniyaya area of Pingama in the Hungama police division in Ambalanthota.

Police said that the shooting occurred over a personal dispute pertaining to a paddy field, police said.

The shooting was reportedly carried out using a licensed 12-bore firearm, and the victim, a 32-year-old resident of Pittaniyaya, was killed on the spot.

The suspect who carried out the shooting, a 41-year-old from Pingama, has subsequently surrendered to the Hungama Police Station along with the firearm.

Hungama Police are conducting further investigations on the instructions of the SSP in charge of the Tangalle Division.