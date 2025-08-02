Sri Lanka sees rise in garment exports led by UK, EU

Exports from Sri Lanka’s garment sector increased 5.2% year over year in June 2025, hitting US $ 439.39 million from US $ 417.71 million in June 2024.

The expansion is credited by the Joint Apparel Association Forum (JAAF) to strong results in the UK and the EU.

The UK saw a 20.4% increase in exports to US $ 67.33 million, while exports to the EU (without the UK) increased by 23.1% to US $ 142.92 million. These advances successfully countered lower exports in other markets, which decreased 9.3% to US $ 64.75 million, and the United States, where exports fell 5.7% to US $ 164.39 million.

Total apparel exports increased by 8.95% for the six-month period from January to June 2025, from US $ 2,258.81 million in 2024 to US $ 2,460.94 million this year. During this time, exports to the USA increased by 4.1% to US $ 910.92 million, while exports to the EU increased by 16.7% to US $ 769.89 million. While other destinations witnessed an 8.9% increase to US $ 413.60 million, the UK reported a 6.45% boost to US $ 366.53 million.

According to JAAF, these findings show positive momentum in important markets, especially in Europe. The association emphasised how efforts to diversify the market and steady consumer confidence in Sri Lankan clothing production have contributed to the industry’s ongoing resilience in the face of global problems.

Source: Apparel Sources

--Agencies