No restrictions on protests or student politics, but violence and ragging will not be tolerated: PM

Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that there will be no obstruction whatsoever to university students engaging in protests, struggles, or student politics.

However, there will be no forgiveness for those involved in violence or ragging.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during a discussion held with the academic staff, administrative officers, and students following the ceremonial opening of the newly constructed library building at the University of Vavuniya, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The Prime Minister unveiled the commemorative plaque to mark the opening of the new library and also participated in an inspection tour of the new library premises. Special attention was then drawn to issues concerning university students.

Further elaborating, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated:

“The government’s expectation is not just quantitative expansion in the field of education, but to transform universities into spaces that offer quality education producing students who can face the world and engage with it meaningfully.

Universities must go beyond simply producing first-degree graduates and the government’s goal is to develop institutions that offer postgraduate education and conduct impactful, meaningful research that benefits both the nation and the world.

Over the years, our university system has expanded, but not enough attention has been drawn to the quality. We must ensure that graduates from our universities are prepared with confidence to face the global stage.

In the upcoming years, it is necessary to transform universities into postgraduate institutions, centers of teacher education, and hubs of research excellence ensuring that the quality of higher education meets international standards.

Many in this assembly may agree that universities often fail to produce graduates that meet the expectations of their institutions.

New entrants to universities frequently lack the expected quality and essential foundational skills. As a result, universities are forced to teach what should have been taught in school. This is because the responsibilities of school education are not being properly fulfilled.

This situation has placed a considerable burden on the country’s higher education system. We must not forget to ensure that the children are ready for the workforce or higher education when a child completes school.

Through the new education reform, we are working to change this situation.

At the same time, we place no restrictions on university students raising their voices, protesting, or engaging in student politics to claim their rights. However, there will be no tolerance for violence, ragging, or any act that harms the peaceful student community within universities. We are not prepared to offer forgiveness for such acts.

The government is in a policy decision to provide the facilities necessary to deliver quality education for university students at the highest standard, and is actively working toward that goal.”

The event was attended by the Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, academic staff, administrative officials, and students of the University of Vavuniya, the statement said.