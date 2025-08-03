Cloudy skies, heavy showers expected in several areas today

Cloudy skies can be expected over most parts of the island today (3), the Department of Meteorology said.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern Central, and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota and Kurunegala districts after 1.00 p.m, the Met. Department added.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in these areas.

Furthermore, several spells of showers will occur in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts.

The general public has also been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.