India on path to becoming third-largest economy, says Modi

Asserting that India is on the path to becoming the world’s third-largest economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the country must remain alert to its own economic priorities amid the instability and uncertainty facing the world economy.

Modis remarks came just days after US President Donald Trump called India a “dead economy” after announcing a 25% tariff on the import of Indian goods along with an unspecified “penalty” for buying Russian military equipment and crude oil.