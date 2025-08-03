Numerous issues have arisen due to delays in doctors transfers: GMOA

Due to the actions of the Medical Services Unit of the Ministry of Health, serious issues have arisen concerning the transfers of over 23,000 doctors in Sri Lanka, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has stated.

Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe, the spokesperson for the GMOA, stated that numerous serious problems have emerged regarding the annual transfers of medical officers in various grades, creating unnecessary complications within the health system.

He added that although the procedures for these transfers are clearly outlined in the institutional guidelines, the Medical Services Unit of the Health Ministry has acted unilaterally, which has led to these issues.

As a result, there are now problems concerning the transfers of around 23,000 doctors in the country, and more than 10,000 doctors have not yet had their transfers implemented, Dr. Wijesinghe further stated.

Additionally, he pointed out that nearly 50% of the country’s doctors are currently not stationed at the hospitals to which they are officially assigned.