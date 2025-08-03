Authorities urged to take action against foreigners engaged in business activities in Arugam Bay

Authorities urged to take action against foreigners engaged in business activities in Arugam Bay

August 3, 2025   08:21 am

Israeli nationals arriving on tourist visas are having a significant impact on the tourism industry in the Arugam Bay area, according to local business owners.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, Buddhika Hewawasam stated that legal action has already been taken against a number of foreign nationals who came to the country on tourist visas and engaged in business activities.

Arugam Bay is one of the leading destinations in Sri Lanka’s tourism industry.

The primary reason for this is that the Arugam Bay coastline is highly suitable for surfing, according to the SLTDA.

Meanwhile, local business owners in the area claim that the majority of tourists arriving in the area at present are Israeli nationals.

This is mainly because many of the tourism services are being provided by Israeli nationals.

A recent investigation by Ada Derana revealed that Israeli nationals arriving on tourist visas are engaging in business activities.

As a result, local business owners have been severely affected.

Accordingly, authorities have been urged to take prompt action and safeguard the livelihoods of the area residents of Arugam Bay.

