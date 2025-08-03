Over 200,000 tourist arrivals recorded in July

August 3, 2025   10:11 am

A total of 200,244 tourists arrived in the country in July 2025, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

This is an increase of 6.6% in comparison to the numbers arrived in July 2024.

According to the latest data released by the SLTDA, a total of 37,128 tourists arrived from India in July which accounts to 18.5%. Furthermore, 23,475 persons from the United Kingdom, 15,556 from the Netherlands, 12,982 from China and 11,059 French nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of July.

Accordingly, the total number of tourist arrivals in the first seven months of 2025 stands at 1,368,288.

Among them, 279,122 individuals are from India, 131,377 from Russia and 115,470 are from the UK, the SLTDA noted.

