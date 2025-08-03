Associate of Dubai Sudda arrested in Panadura

Associate of Dubai Sudda arrested in Panadura

August 3, 2025   11:45 am

A close associate of Prasad Chathuranga Kodagoda, also known as “Dubai Sudda” has been arrested by the Panadura Division Crime Investigation Unit.

Police have also taken into custody 4,665 milligrams of ICE (crystal meth) found in his possession.

According to information revealed during an investigation into two stolen motorcycles, the suspect was apprehended, police said.

Police also suspect that the individual is connected to the drug network operated by “Dubai Sudda” through the ‘eZ Cash’ system via WhatsApp.

