Close associate of Kehelbaddara Padme, Gampaha Deva nabbed at BIA

A close associate of the notorious underworld criminal gang leader “Kehelbaddara Padme” has been arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning (03).

The arrested suspect has been identified as Dissanayake’s Devanmini Dissanayake, alias ‘Gampaha Deva.’

He was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at around 8.10 a.m. while attempting to depart for Thailand.

Police stated that the suspect is a 39-year-old resident of Gampaha and is connected to multiple murders and other criminal activities reported across the region.

Steps have been taken to hand over the suspect to the Western Province North Crime Division for further investigation.