Close associate of Kehelbaddara Padme, Gampaha Deva nabbed at BIA

Close associate of Kehelbaddara Padme, Gampaha Deva nabbed at BIA

August 3, 2025   01:22 pm

A close associate of the notorious underworld criminal gang leader “Kehelbaddara Padme” has been arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning (03).

The arrested suspect has been identified as Dissanayake’s Devanmini Dissanayake, alias ‘Gampaha Deva.’

He was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at around 8.10 a.m. while attempting to depart for Thailand.

Police stated that the suspect is a 39-year-old resident of Gampaha and is connected to multiple murders and other criminal activities reported across the region.

Steps have been taken to hand over the suspect to the Western Province North Crime Division for further investigation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

JVP arbitrarily appointing members to volunteer organizations  Opposition Leader (English)

JVP arbitrarily appointing members to volunteer organizations  Opposition Leader (English)

JVP arbitrarily appointing members to volunteer organizations  Opposition Leader (English)

Dr. Bandula Wijay shares optimism on progress of Sri Lankan innovations (English)

Dr. Bandula Wijay shares optimism on progress of Sri Lankan innovations (English)

Digital transaction systems need to reach the villages to build public trust - CBSL Governor (English)

Digital transaction systems need to reach the villages to build public trust - CBSL Governor (English)

South Asia's first integrated luxury resort 'City of Dreams' declared open in Sri Lanka (English)

South Asia's first integrated luxury resort 'City of Dreams' declared open in Sri Lanka (English)

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena granted bail (English)

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena granted bail (English)

Sri Lanka should aim for under 15% - Sajith says after US tariff cut (English)

Sri Lanka should aim for under 15% - Sajith says after US tariff cut (English)

Seat belts mandatory for expressway bus passengers from Sep. 1? (English)

Seat belts mandatory for expressway bus passengers from Sep. 1? (English)

Sri Lanka to continue trade discussions with US after tariff relief  Finance Secretary (English)

Sri Lanka to continue trade discussions with US after tariff relief  Finance Secretary (English)