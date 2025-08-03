11-year-old schoolgirl dies after fainting; cause of death under investigation

An 11-year-old schoolgirl from Kekirawa has died after collapsing due to a sudden fainting, police stated.

The incident occurred after-school when the girl boarded the school bus and suddenly collapsed.

She was immediately taken to the Kekirawa Hospital after the incident, however passed away while receiving treatment.

The body of the girl has been placed at the morgue of the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital for the conduct of the post-mortem examination.

Although the Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) attached to the Anuradhapura Hospital had conducted a post-mortem examination, the exact cause of death could not be determined.

As a result, body specimens have been sent to a medical examiner for further analysis, and an open verdict has been issued.

Subsequently, the body of the girl has been released to her guardians, according to police.