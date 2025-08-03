11-year-old schoolgirl dies after fainting; cause of death under investigation

11-year-old schoolgirl dies after fainting; cause of death under investigation

August 3, 2025   01:25 pm

An 11-year-old schoolgirl from Kekirawa has died after collapsing due to a sudden fainting, police stated. 

The incident occurred after-school when the girl boarded the school bus and suddenly collapsed.

She was immediately taken to the Kekirawa Hospital after the incident, however passed away while receiving treatment.

The body of the girl has been placed at the morgue of the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital for the conduct of the post-mortem examination.

Although the Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) attached to the Anuradhapura Hospital had conducted a post-mortem examination, the exact cause of death could not be determined.

As a result, body specimens have been sent to a medical examiner for further analysis, and an open verdict has been issued.

Subsequently, the body of the girl has been released to her guardians, according to police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

JVP arbitrarily appointing members to volunteer organizations  Opposition Leader (English)

JVP arbitrarily appointing members to volunteer organizations  Opposition Leader (English)

JVP arbitrarily appointing members to volunteer organizations  Opposition Leader (English)

Dr. Bandula Wijay shares optimism on progress of Sri Lankan innovations (English)

Dr. Bandula Wijay shares optimism on progress of Sri Lankan innovations (English)

Digital transaction systems need to reach the villages to build public trust - CBSL Governor (English)

Digital transaction systems need to reach the villages to build public trust - CBSL Governor (English)

South Asia's first integrated luxury resort 'City of Dreams' declared open in Sri Lanka (English)

South Asia's first integrated luxury resort 'City of Dreams' declared open in Sri Lanka (English)

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena granted bail (English)

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena granted bail (English)

Sri Lanka should aim for under 15% - Sajith says after US tariff cut (English)

Sri Lanka should aim for under 15% - Sajith says after US tariff cut (English)

Seat belts mandatory for expressway bus passengers from Sep. 1? (English)

Seat belts mandatory for expressway bus passengers from Sep. 1? (English)

Sri Lanka to continue trade discussions with US after tariff relief  Finance Secretary (English)

Sri Lanka to continue trade discussions with US after tariff relief  Finance Secretary (English)