Validity period of PIN issued for submission of tax returns for 2024/2025 extended

The validity of the Personal Identification Number (PIN) issued by the Inland Revenue Department for the submission of income tax returns for the year of assessment 2024/2025 has been extended.

The validity period has been extended until November 30, 2025, the Inland Revenue Department noted.

The extension will be applicable to all categories including corporate taxpayers.

The tax returns for the 2024/2025 assessment year must be filed online, according to new regulation.

The IRD PIN is a unique identification number issued to individuals to access accounts via the Revenue Administration Management Information System (RAMIS) of the Inland Revenue Department.