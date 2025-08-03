Validity period of PIN issued for submission of tax returns for 2024/2025 extended

Validity period of PIN issued for submission of tax returns for 2024/2025 extended

August 3, 2025   01:31 pm

The validity of the Personal Identification Number (PIN) issued by the Inland Revenue Department for the submission of income tax returns for the year of assessment 2024/2025 has been extended.

The validity period has been extended until November 30, 2025, the Inland Revenue Department noted.

The extension will be applicable to all categories including corporate taxpayers.

The tax returns for the 2024/2025 assessment year must be filed online, according to new regulation.

The IRD PIN is a unique identification number issued to individuals to access accounts via the Revenue Administration Management Information System (RAMIS) of the Inland Revenue Department.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

JVP arbitrarily appointing members to volunteer organizations  Opposition Leader (English)

JVP arbitrarily appointing members to volunteer organizations  Opposition Leader (English)

JVP arbitrarily appointing members to volunteer organizations  Opposition Leader (English)

Dr. Bandula Wijay shares optimism on progress of Sri Lankan innovations (English)

Dr. Bandula Wijay shares optimism on progress of Sri Lankan innovations (English)

Digital transaction systems need to reach the villages to build public trust - CBSL Governor (English)

Digital transaction systems need to reach the villages to build public trust - CBSL Governor (English)

South Asia's first integrated luxury resort 'City of Dreams' declared open in Sri Lanka (English)

South Asia's first integrated luxury resort 'City of Dreams' declared open in Sri Lanka (English)

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena granted bail (English)

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena granted bail (English)

Sri Lanka should aim for under 15% - Sajith says after US tariff cut (English)

Sri Lanka should aim for under 15% - Sajith says after US tariff cut (English)

Seat belts mandatory for expressway bus passengers from Sep. 1? (English)

Seat belts mandatory for expressway bus passengers from Sep. 1? (English)

Sri Lanka to continue trade discussions with US after tariff relief  Finance Secretary (English)

Sri Lanka to continue trade discussions with US after tariff relief  Finance Secretary (English)