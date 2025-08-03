SLTB bus driver arrested in Nuwara Eliya while driving under the influence of alcohol

A Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus driver has been arrested by the Nuwara Eliya police for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The bus was operating from Welimada through Nuwara Eliya when it was stopped and inspected by police officers, who confirmed that the driver was heavily intoxicated.

According to police, the driver was taken into custody while a large number of passengers were on board at the time of the arrest.

The bus was taken to the Nuwara Eliya Police Station for inspection, during which the officers discovered a can containing illicit alcohol behind the driver’s seat.

Police suspect that the driver had been consuming alcohol during the journey under the pretext of drinking water.

Meanwhile, the service of another driver was obtained to ensure the passengers could continue to their destination safely, according to police.

The arrested driver is scheduled to be produced before the Nuwara Eliya Magistrate’s Court.