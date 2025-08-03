Legal action against top public officials who fail to submit asset declarations: CIABOC

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has announced that legal action will be taken against any Executive Grade state officials who fail to submit their assets and liabilities declarations by 31 August 2025.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the Commission noted that officials who were required to submit their declarations by 31 March should have submitted their asset and liability declarations to the respective heads of their institutions by 30 June, in order for them to be forwarded to CIABOC.

However, the Commission added that legal action will be taken under Section 90 of the Anti-Corruption Act, No. 9 of 2023, against officials who fail to submit their asset and liability declarations to their heads of institutions by August 31.

Furthermore, the Commission announced that a fine will be imposed in accordance with the provisions of the Act for late declarations submitted between 30 June 2025 and 31 August 2025.

Accordingly, any Executive Grade state officials who have not yet submitted their declarations of assets and liabilities are advised to do so as soon as possible in order to minimize any administrative fines that may be imposed, the Bribery Commission added.

The Commission also stated that asset and liability declarations submitted after 30 June must be accepted by the heads of institutions, and that if a head of an institution refuses to accept a declaration, the matter should be reported to the CIABOC.