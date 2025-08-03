Legal action against top public officials who fail to submit asset declarations: CIABOC

Legal action against top public officials who fail to submit asset declarations: CIABOC

August 3, 2025   03:24 pm

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has announced that legal action will be taken against any Executive Grade state officials who fail to submit their assets and liabilities declarations by 31 August 2025.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the Commission noted that officials who were required to submit their declarations by 31 March should have submitted their asset and liability declarations to the respective heads of their institutions by 30 June, in order for them to be forwarded to CIABOC.

However, the Commission added that legal action will be taken under Section 90 of the Anti-Corruption Act, No. 9 of 2023, against officials who fail to submit their asset and liability declarations to their heads of institutions by August 31.

Furthermore, the Commission announced that a fine will be imposed in accordance with the provisions of the Act for late declarations submitted between 30 June 2025 and 31 August 2025.

Accordingly, any Executive Grade state officials who have not yet submitted their declarations of assets and liabilities are advised to do so as soon as possible in order to minimize any administrative fines that may be imposed, the Bribery Commission added.

The Commission also stated that asset and liability declarations submitted after 30 June must be accepted by the heads of institutions, and that if a head of an institution refuses to accept a declaration, the matter should be reported to the CIABOC.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

JVP arbitrarily appointing members to volunteer organizations  Opposition Leader (English)

JVP arbitrarily appointing members to volunteer organizations  Opposition Leader (English)

JVP arbitrarily appointing members to volunteer organizations  Opposition Leader (English)

Digital transaction systems need to reach the villages to build public trust - CBSL Governor (English)

Digital transaction systems need to reach the villages to build public trust - CBSL Governor (English)

South Asia's first integrated luxury resort 'City of Dreams' declared open in Sri Lanka (English)

South Asia's first integrated luxury resort 'City of Dreams' declared open in Sri Lanka (English)

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena granted bail (English)

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena granted bail (English)

Sri Lanka should aim for under 15% - Sajith says after US tariff cut (English)

Sri Lanka should aim for under 15% - Sajith says after US tariff cut (English)

Seat belts mandatory for expressway bus passengers from Sep. 1? (English)

Seat belts mandatory for expressway bus passengers from Sep. 1? (English)

Sri Lanka to continue trade discussions with US after tariff relief  Finance Secretary (English)

Sri Lanka to continue trade discussions with US after tariff relief  Finance Secretary (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm