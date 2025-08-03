Acting Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs appointed

Kasun Wellahewa, who served as the Additional Commissioner of the Department of Buddhist Affairs, has been appointed as the Acting Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs with immediate effect.

According to the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, the appointment follows the removal of Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs, Premasiri Rathnayake from the position.

The Cabinet has decided to remove Premasiri Rathnayake from his position as Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs due to allegations that he failed to properly fulfill his duties.

The Ministry of Buddhasasana and Religious Affairs had accused the Commissioner General of not effectively carrying out the responsibilities of the Department of Buddhist Affairs.

Accordingly, the ministry stated that the relevant charge sheet was submitted to the previous Cabinet, and the Cabinet therefore decided to remove him from his position.