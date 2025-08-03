7-year-old girl killed in wild elephant attack in Hambantota

August 3, 2025   05:37 pm

A 7-year-old child has died after being attacked by a wild elephant in the Sinukkugala area of Hambantota.

The deceased was a 7-year-old girl who was in Grade 2 at school.

Her father, who also sustained critical injuries in the elephant attack, has been admitted to the District General Hospital in Hambantota.

The incident occurred at around 6.00 a.m. today (03), while the girl was accompanied her father to the cultivation land.

The girl had reportedly been helping her father with farming activities, as it was a school holiday, when the wild elephant had attacked both of them.

