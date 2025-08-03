DMT launches new service counter at BIA for foreign tourists

DMT launches new service counter at BIA for foreign tourists

August 3, 2025   06:51 pm

A new branch office of the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) has been launched today (03) at the arrivals terminal of Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, providing foreign nationals visiting Sri Lanka with the facility to obtain driving licenses valid in the country within a short period, depending on their visa duration.

The opening ceremony was led by the Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation and Leader of the House of Parliament, Bimal Rathnayake.

The event was attended by several senior officials, including Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Kamal Amarasinghe, Chairman of Airport & Aviation Services Sri Lanka (Private) Ltd. (Retired) Harsha Abeywickrama, and Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka, Sunil Jayaratne.

During the event, the Minister presented the first driver’s license to an Indian national and the second to an Italian national.

