No child will fail under the new education reforms - PM Harini

The Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that under the new education reforms, no child will fail, and all children will have the opportunity to continue their education toward higher studies through both academic and vocational streams.

The Prime Minister made these remarks on Saturday (August 02), while addressing a gathering of intellectual professionals from the Northern Province, held at the Jaffna Young Men’s Catholic Association hall, the Prime Minister’s Media Division said in a statement.

Dr. Amarasuriya also added that certain groups are spreading false information claiming that History, Religion, and Aesthetics have been removed from the curriculum. She confirmed that these claims are baseless and that none of these subjects have been removed.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that vocational education will be integrated into the school system, allowing students to choose between academic and vocational paths based on what suits them best.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya further stated,

“The new education reform aims to allow students to advance toward higher education through both academic and vocational streams instead of moving to the traditional education system.

Some groups are spreading false information, claiming that subjects of History, Religion, and Aesthetics have been removed from the curriculum. These are baseless claims. None of these subjects, History, Religion, or Aesthetics have been removed from the curriculum in any way.

Under the new reforms, the education system will be free from the burden traditionally placed on students. Instead, it will allow children to learn without stress, encouraging them to pursue subjects they are passionate about and guiding them to select suitable career paths.

Vocational education will also be integrated into the school system, enabling students to choose between academic and vocational education based on what suits them best.

The current education reforms are not yet finalized.”

Furthermore, the Prime Minister briefed that this is a step-by-step reform process that will continue by considering constructive suggestions and criticisms from subject experts, teachers, parents, and society keeping what is necessary and removing what is not.

The event was attended by the Minister of Fisheries Ramalingam Chandrasekaran, Members of Parliament from the National People’s Power (NPP), officials in the Northern Province’s education sector, and other professionals.