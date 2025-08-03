Israeli minister sparks anger by praying at sensitive Jerusalem holy site

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has visited the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem and prayed there, violating a decades-old arrangement covering one of the most sensitive sites in the Middle East.

Photos and videos of his visit show Ben-Gvir leading Jewish prayers at the compound, which is known by Jews as the Temple Mount, in occupied East Jerusalem.

Praying at the site breaks a long-time arrangement that allows Jews to visit the site but not pray.

The Israeli prime minister’s office released a statement saying there had been no change to Israel’s policy of maintaining the status quo agreement that allows only Muslim worship there.

Jordan, custodian of the site, called Ben-Gvir’s latest visit “an unacceptable provocation”.

Hamas called it “a deepening of the ongoing aggressions against our Palestinian people”, while a spokesperson for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said the visit “crossed all red lines”.

The site is the holiest place for Jews because it was the site of two Biblical temples. It is the third holiest place for Muslims, who believe it was where the Prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven.

It was captured by Israel from Jordan in the 1967 Middle East war. Under the status quo, Jordan was allowed to continue its historical role as custodian of the site, while Israel assumed control of security and access.

Palestinians accuse Israel of taking steps to undermine the arrangements and complain that in recent years Jewish visitors have often been seen praying without being stopped by Israeli police.

Waqf, the Islamic endowment which runs the site, said Ben-Gvir was among 1,250 Jews who ascended the compound on Sunday morning.

Ben-Gvir, an ultra-nationalist who as national security minister oversees the police, has visited the site before, but the Times of Israel reported this was the first time that he openly prayed at the site.

He was flanked by police officers while entering and touring the compound.

In a statement at the site, Ben-Gvir said “horror” video of hostages recently released by Hamas, in which they appear emaciated, were aimed at putting pressure on Israel, and called for the hostages’ return.

The minister also repeated his call for Israel to occupy the whole of the Gaza Strip and to encourage what he described as “voluntary emigration” of Palestinians from the territory.

Experts say this would amount to the forced displacement of civilians, and a possible war crime.

He has been sanctioned by the UK for “repeated incitements of violence against Palestinian communities” in the occupied West Bank.

