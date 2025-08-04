Afternoon showers expected in several areas

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Cloudy skies can be expected over Northern and North-Central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces after 1.00 p.m., the department noted.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.