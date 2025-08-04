68 dead 74 missing after migrant boat capsizes off Yemen coast

68 dead 74 missing after migrant boat capsizes off Yemen coast

August 4, 2025   08:09 am

The death toll from a migrant boat capsizing off Yemen’s coast has risen to 68, with 74 others still missing, as search and rescue operations continue amid rough seas, local officials said.

Rescue teams have recovered 68 bodies throughout the day along the coastline of southern Abyan province, while 12 survivors were pulled from the water earlier in the morning, according to Abdul Qader Bajamil, director of the health office in Abyan province.

Source: IANS
 

