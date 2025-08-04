Sri Lanka earned $3.7 bln from tourist arrivals in six months

Sri Lanka earned $3.7 bln from tourist arrivals in six months

August 4, 2025   09:40 am

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath stated that an income of $3.7 billion has been generated from tourist arrivals over the past six months.

He added that another $3.7 billion in revenue is expected by the end of the year.

Minister Herath made these remarks while attending an event at the Seeta Amman Kovil in Nuwara Eliya.

He explained that Indians are the largest group of tourists arriving in Sri Lanka, with many coming for religious purposes, and added that religious sites such as Koneswaram Temple and Kataragama are particularly popular among them.

Commenting further, he said, “That is a major strength for us. As you know, we were economically bankrupt. To recover from that situation, we need to rapidly develop the tourism industry. We are working toward that goal. So far, 1.3 million tourists have arrived, and we have earned $3.7 billion in revenue in the past six months. 

Minister Herath also said that the government aims to bring in 3 million tourists this year and is making good progress toward that goal.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Accommodation of Israeli interests poses serious threat to national security' - Mujibur Rahman (English)

'Accommodation of Israeli interests poses serious threat to national security' - Mujibur Rahman (English)

'Accommodation of Israeli interests poses serious threat to national security' - Mujibur Rahman (English)

Government accused of politicizing Youth Society Conferences (English)

Government accused of politicizing Youth Society Conferences (English)

Protests launched as unsold sugarcane harvests trouble farmers (English)

Protests launched as unsold sugarcane harvests trouble farmers (English)

Education reforms will be adjusted based on public feedback, says PM Harini (English)

Education reforms will be adjusted based on public feedback, says PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

JVP arbitrarily appointing members to volunteer organizations  Opposition Leader (English)

JVP arbitrarily appointing members to volunteer organizations  Opposition Leader (English)

Digital transaction systems need to reach the villages to build public trust - CBSL Governor (English)

Digital transaction systems need to reach the villages to build public trust - CBSL Governor (English)

South Asia's first integrated luxury resort 'City of Dreams' declared open in Sri Lanka (English)

South Asia's first integrated luxury resort 'City of Dreams' declared open in Sri Lanka (English)