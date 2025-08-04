Another wild elephant found dead in Thanamalwila

Another wild elephant found dead in Thanamalwila

August 4, 2025   10:17 am

The carcass of a wild elephant has been discovered in a swamp near the Karametiya Tank, within the Dahaiyagala area of the Hambegamuwa Police Division in Thanamalwila.

According to wildlife officials, the elephant had been under treatment on several occasions prior to its death. However, the exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by officers from the Hambegamuwa Police Station in coordination with wildlife authorities.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Accommodation of Israeli interests poses serious threat to national security' - Mujibur Rahman (English)

'Accommodation of Israeli interests poses serious threat to national security' - Mujibur Rahman (English)

'Accommodation of Israeli interests poses serious threat to national security' - Mujibur Rahman (English)

Government accused of politicizing Youth Society Conferences (English)

Government accused of politicizing Youth Society Conferences (English)

Protests launched as unsold sugarcane harvests trouble farmers (English)

Protests launched as unsold sugarcane harvests trouble farmers (English)

Education reforms will be adjusted based on public feedback, says PM Harini (English)

Education reforms will be adjusted based on public feedback, says PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

JVP arbitrarily appointing members to volunteer organizations  Opposition Leader (English)

JVP arbitrarily appointing members to volunteer organizations  Opposition Leader (English)

Digital transaction systems need to reach the villages to build public trust - CBSL Governor (English)

Digital transaction systems need to reach the villages to build public trust - CBSL Governor (English)

South Asia's first integrated luxury resort 'City of Dreams' declared open in Sri Lanka (English)

South Asia's first integrated luxury resort 'City of Dreams' declared open in Sri Lanka (English)