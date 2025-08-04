Another wild elephant found dead in Thanamalwila

The carcass of a wild elephant has been discovered in a swamp near the Karametiya Tank, within the Dahaiyagala area of the Hambegamuwa Police Division in Thanamalwila.

According to wildlife officials, the elephant had been under treatment on several occasions prior to its death. However, the exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by officers from the Hambegamuwa Police Station in coordination with wildlife authorities.