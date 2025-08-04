Hearing of case against Yoshitha and his grandmother postponed to October

Hearing of case against Yoshitha and his grandmother postponed to October

August 4, 2025   10:47 am

The Colombo High Court has postponed the hearing of the case filed against Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and his grandmother Daisy Forest, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, until October 29.

The defendants appeared before the court when the case was called today, said Ada Derana reporter. 

However, the hearing was adjourned as Colombo High Court Judge Pradeep Abeyratne, who is presiding over the case, was on leave.

The Attorney General has filed the case under three charges, alleging that the defendants violated the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by depositing over Rs. 59 million—believed to be illegally earned—into three fixed deposit accounts at private banks between March 31, 2009, and December 12, 2013.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Accommodation of Israeli interests poses serious threat to national security' - Mujibur Rahman (English)

'Accommodation of Israeli interests poses serious threat to national security' - Mujibur Rahman (English)

'Accommodation of Israeli interests poses serious threat to national security' - Mujibur Rahman (English)

Government accused of politicizing Youth Society Conferences (English)

Government accused of politicizing Youth Society Conferences (English)

Protests launched as unsold sugarcane harvests trouble farmers (English)

Protests launched as unsold sugarcane harvests trouble farmers (English)

Education reforms will be adjusted based on public feedback, says PM Harini (English)

Education reforms will be adjusted based on public feedback, says PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

JVP arbitrarily appointing members to volunteer organizations  Opposition Leader (English)

JVP arbitrarily appointing members to volunteer organizations  Opposition Leader (English)

Digital transaction systems need to reach the villages to build public trust - CBSL Governor (English)

Digital transaction systems need to reach the villages to build public trust - CBSL Governor (English)

South Asia's first integrated luxury resort 'City of Dreams' declared open in Sri Lanka (English)

South Asia's first integrated luxury resort 'City of Dreams' declared open in Sri Lanka (English)