Hearing of case against Yoshitha and his grandmother postponed to October

The Colombo High Court has postponed the hearing of the case filed against Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and his grandmother Daisy Forest, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, until October 29.

The defendants appeared before the court when the case was called today, said Ada Derana reporter.

However, the hearing was adjourned as Colombo High Court Judge Pradeep Abeyratne, who is presiding over the case, was on leave.

The Attorney General has filed the case under three charges, alleging that the defendants violated the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by depositing over Rs. 59 million—believed to be illegally earned—into three fixed deposit accounts at private banks between March 31, 2009, and December 12, 2013.