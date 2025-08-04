25,000 individuals inspected during special police operation

25,000 individuals inspected during special police operation

August 4, 2025   11:30 am

A total of 748 individuals have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in criminal activities and also over illicit liquor and drug-related offenses during a special island-wide operation conducted yesterday (03).

As part of the operation, 25,870 people were subjected to inspection, the Police Media Division said.

Police have identified 23 individuals directly linked to criminal activities while 371 suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested during the operation, police noted.

According to the report, a total of 110 drunk drivers were apprehended while a further 25 reckless drivers and 3,202 persons who violated various other traffic offences were identified.

According to police, island-wide operations are conducted to apprehend small-, medium-, and large-scale drug traffickers, individuals involved in criminal activities, and those in possession of illegal firearms.

