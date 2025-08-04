The Colombo High Court today (04) announced that the order regarding the bail application filed by Sudath Janaka Fernando, the owner of the company that supplied substandard drugs and who is currently in remand custody, will be delivered on August 7.

The bail application is filed in relation to the case being heard before a Trial-at-Bar bench of the High Court against former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella and several others, over the alleged import of substandard human immunoglobulin vials.

The order on the bail application was initially scheduled to be pronounced today (04). However, Colombo High Court Judge Indrika Kalingawansa stated that the decision will now be delivered on August 7.

Sudath Janaka Fernando, named as the first suspect in the case concerning the distribution of substandard human immunoglobulin vials within the local hospital system, has been in custody for nearly a year and a half.

He informed court that the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court has repeatedly denied his bail applications.

Accordingly, he has requested the High Court to overrule the Magistrate’s Court’s decisions and grant him bail.