Dhammika Pereras Singer partners with Starlink to expand satellite internet access in Sri Lanka

August 4, 2025   01:07 pm

Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC has reportedly been appointed as the official distributor in Sri Lanka for Starlink satellite internet service equipment, which has recently gained regulatory access to the country.

A post on the official Facebook page of Singer (Sri Lanka) has indicated the development, while internal sources expect a formal announcement shortly.

Meanwhile, the official Facebook page of Starlink Sri Lanka has published a statement confirming this.

“We’re proud to announce that Singer Sri Lanka is now the official distributor of Starlink – the world’s leading satellite internet provider. Whether you’re in the city or the most remote village, reliable high-speed internet is now within your reach,” the statement added.

Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC is a publicly listed company owned by Hayleys PLC, which is controlled by prominent Sri Lankan entrepreneur Dhammika Perera. Hayleys PLC holds a 67.13% stake in Singer (Sri Lanka), while Dhammika Perera owns 51.01% of Hayleys.

Starlink, a global high-speed satellite internet provider owned by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, offers cutting-edge internet services through a constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. This technology enables data transmission speeds that surpass traditional fiber-optic infrastructure.

