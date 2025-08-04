Okkampitiya Police OIC further remanded

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Okkampitiya Police Station, who was arrested in connection with a bribery incident, has been further remanded until August 18, Ada Derana reporter said.

The order was issued when the case was taken up today (04) before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) had informed court that the suspect was arrested based on a complaint made by a businessman from Okkampitiya.

According to the complaint, the suspect had allegedly demanded a monthly bribe of Rs. 50,000 to allow a sand mining business to continue without interference in Okkampitiya. The suspect was arrested while accepting Rs. 47,000 as part of the bribe.

The Bribery Commission also informed court that investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered that the suspect be further remanded until August 18.