Advisory issued for severe lightning

Advisory issued for severe lightning

August 4, 2025   01:53 pm

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in the Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces, the Department of Meteorology warns.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, the Met. Department added.

Therefore, the general public has been urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

The Met Department urged the public to seek shelter, preferably indoors, to avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms.

The public has also been advised not to use wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, for emergency assistance the public should contact the local disaster management authorities.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Accommodation of Israeli interests poses serious threat to national security' - Mujibur Rahman (English)

'Accommodation of Israeli interests poses serious threat to national security' - Mujibur Rahman (English)

'Accommodation of Israeli interests poses serious threat to national security' - Mujibur Rahman (English)

Government accused of politicizing Youth Society Conferences (English)

Government accused of politicizing Youth Society Conferences (English)

Protests launched as unsold sugarcane harvests trouble farmers (English)

Protests launched as unsold sugarcane harvests trouble farmers (English)

Education reforms will be adjusted based on public feedback, says PM Harini (English)

Education reforms will be adjusted based on public feedback, says PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

JVP arbitrarily appointing members to volunteer organizations  Opposition Leader (English)

JVP arbitrarily appointing members to volunteer organizations  Opposition Leader (English)

Digital transaction systems need to reach the villages to build public trust - CBSL Governor (English)

Digital transaction systems need to reach the villages to build public trust - CBSL Governor (English)

South Asia's first integrated luxury resort 'City of Dreams' declared open in Sri Lanka (English)

South Asia's first integrated luxury resort 'City of Dreams' declared open in Sri Lanka (English)