12-hour water cut in several areas of Kalutara tomorrow

August 4, 2025   02:40 pm

A 12-hour water cut will be in place in several areas of Kalutara tomorrow (05 August), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced.

Accordingly, the water supply will be suspended from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. due to essential maintenance work on the Kalutara water supply system.

A statement issued by the NWSDB said, the water cut will affect residents of Kalutara South, Kalutara North, Nagoda, Waskaduwa, Pothupitiya, and Wadduwa.

The NWSDB while expressing regret for the inconvenience caused to the public and requested residents in the affected areas to use water sparingly during this period.

