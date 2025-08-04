FRs filed seeking to annul recently signed MoUs between Sri Lanka and India dismissed

August 4, 2025   03:22 pm

The Supreme Court today (04) dismissed without examination two fundamental rights (FR) petitions filed requesting the issuance of an order to annul seven Memoranda of Understanding signed between the Government of Sri Lanka and the Government of India recently.

After a lengthy consideration, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Achala Wengappuli and Priyantha Fernando issued this order.

The petitions had been filed by a group including President of the Patriotic National Movement Dr. Gunadasa Amarasekara.

The Attorney General, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and the Cabinet of Ministers have been named as respondents.

The petitioners argue that MoUs go against Sri Lanka’s Constitution and international law.

They allege that the public has not been informed about the contents of the MoUs, which violates their rights ensured through the Constitution.

The petition also states that the MoUs undermines Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and that signing it without presenting it to Parliament is a violation of the law.

The petitioners are also seeking the Supreme Court to rule that their fundamental human rights have been violated and to issue an interim injunction preventing the execution of the relevant agreements.

Additionally, they are requesting a sum of Rs. 2 million in compensation for the violation of their fundamental rights.

