You have a child, right?  Kehelbaddara Padme threatens OIC Linton Silva

You have a child, right?  Kehelbaddara Padme threatens OIC Linton Silva

August 4, 2025   03:48 pm

A notorious Sri Lankan underworld figure known as “Kehelbaddara Padme” has allegedly issued a death threat to Chief Inspector Linton Silva, the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Western Province North Crimes Division, following the arrest of one of his close associates.

The threat was reportedly made via a phone call at around 8:45 p.m. yesterday (03 August).

The incident follows the arrest of a 39-year-old suspect known as “Gampaha Deva,” a close associate of Kehelbaddara Padme, by officers of the Airport Criminal Investigation Unit on the same day.

According to police, the suspect has previously met ‘Padme’ in both Russia and Thailand and is believed to have been planning another visit to Thailand to meet him.

The arrested individual is allegedly linked to multiple criminal activities, including murder, said police.

Further investigations are being carried out under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police Rohan Olugala and Chief Inspector Linton Silva.

During the threatening call, Kehelbaddara Padme reportedly said:

“You are also playing a game… we are also playing a game. Tell a correct way to do this. You have a child, right? You know what to do. We are holding the death certificate in our hands anyway; we are not afraid of dying.”

In response, Inspector Linton Silva asserted his resolve, stating:

“What are you talking about a child? What needs to be done? We are not afraid either. Don’t think I will be intimidated by your death threat. Come to Sri Lanka and talk face to face. The law will be enforced.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Accommodation of Israeli interests poses serious threat to national security' - Mujibur Rahman (English)

'Accommodation of Israeli interests poses serious threat to national security' - Mujibur Rahman (English)

'Accommodation of Israeli interests poses serious threat to national security' - Mujibur Rahman (English)

Government accused of politicizing Youth Society Conferences (English)

Government accused of politicizing Youth Society Conferences (English)

Protests launched as unsold sugarcane harvests trouble farmers (English)

Protests launched as unsold sugarcane harvests trouble farmers (English)

Education reforms will be adjusted based on public feedback, says PM Harini (English)

Education reforms will be adjusted based on public feedback, says PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

JVP arbitrarily appointing members to volunteer organizations  Opposition Leader (English)

JVP arbitrarily appointing members to volunteer organizations  Opposition Leader (English)

Digital transaction systems need to reach the villages to build public trust - CBSL Governor (English)

Digital transaction systems need to reach the villages to build public trust - CBSL Governor (English)

South Asia's first integrated luxury resort 'City of Dreams' declared open in Sri Lanka (English)

South Asia's first integrated luxury resort 'City of Dreams' declared open in Sri Lanka (English)