You have a child, right?  Kehelbaddara Padme threatens OIC Linton Silva

A notorious Sri Lankan underworld figure known as “Kehelbaddara Padme” has allegedly issued a death threat to Chief Inspector Linton Silva, the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Western Province North Crimes Division, following the arrest of one of his close associates.

The threat was reportedly made via a phone call at around 8:45 p.m. yesterday (03 August).

The incident follows the arrest of a 39-year-old suspect known as “Gampaha Deva,” a close associate of Kehelbaddara Padme, by officers of the Airport Criminal Investigation Unit on the same day.

According to police, the suspect has previously met ‘Padme’ in both Russia and Thailand and is believed to have been planning another visit to Thailand to meet him.

The arrested individual is allegedly linked to multiple criminal activities, including murder, said police.

Further investigations are being carried out under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police Rohan Olugala and Chief Inspector Linton Silva.

During the threatening call, Kehelbaddara Padme reportedly said:

“You are also playing a game… we are also playing a game. Tell a correct way to do this. You have a child, right? You know what to do. We are holding the death certificate in our hands anyway; we are not afraid of dying.”

In response, Inspector Linton Silva asserted his resolve, stating:

“What are you talking about a child? What needs to be done? We are not afraid either. Don’t think I will be intimidated by your death threat. Come to Sri Lanka and talk face to face. The law will be enforced.”