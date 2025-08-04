MP Chamara Sampath lodges complaint with Bribery Commission

August 4, 2025   04:41 pm

Member of Parliament Chamara Sampath Dassanayake has lodged a complaint with the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The complaint has been lodged over alleged irregularities in the recruitment of police inspectors in the year 2024.

Expressing his views on the matter, MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake stated that a gazette notification had been issued in 2024 for the recruitment of police officers.

Following the aptitude tests conducted according to that gazette, appointments had been planned for 100 qualified individuals in November 2024.

However, MP Dassanayake alleged that these planned appointments were not granted to the 100 qualified individuals and that the government is now preparing to reissue the gazette and grant new recruitments instead.

He further stated that this situation points to possible corruption, and he has submitted a complaint against the Minister in charge of the Police Department and police officials.

