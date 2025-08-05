Sri Lankas largest living tusker Kavantissa facing serious threat to his life?

Sri Lankas largest living tusker Kavantissa facing serious threat to his life?

August 4, 2025   10:02 pm

“Kavantissa”, the largest living tusker which symbolizes the pride of the Sri Lankan elephant lineage, is reportedly facing a serious threat to his life.

‘Kavantissa’ came into the spotlight in 2012 following the tragic death of ‘Siyambalangamuwa Tusker’, which had been the most majestic wild elephant in Sri Lanka until then.

However, due to human activities in recent decades, Kavantissa’s traditional annual migratory route—from the Kala Wewa and Balau Wewa through Galgamuwa, Thabbowa, and Wilpattu—is now completely inaccessible.

Similarly, water reserves such as Palukadawala, Mahagalgamuwa, and Iginimitiya, which were once part of the tusker’s habitat, are increasingly being cleared by humans for cultivation and other purposes. As a result, Kavantissa has now lost much of its natural living habitat.

At present, Kavantissa roams mainly around Galgamuwa and Ambanpola regions, according to environmentalists.

Recently, in these areas, two elephants namely ‘Bhathiya’ and ‘Asthika’, who were part of the same herd, were killed.

Meanwhile, environmentalists have observed several wounds on the left side of Kavantissa’s body, suspected to be wounds from recent gunshots.

Additionally, several elephants from the herd led by Kavantissa are also found with gunshot injuries to their legs.

These facts, according to veterinarians and environmentalists, indicate that the tusker Kavantissa too is now facing a serious threat to its life.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Advisory issued for severe lightning (English)

Advisory issued for severe lightning (English)

Advisory issued for severe lightning (English)

MP Chamara Sampath lodges complaint with Bribery Commission (English)

MP Chamara Sampath lodges complaint with Bribery Commission (English)

First Randoli Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival to take to the streets tonight (English)

First Randoli Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival to take to the streets tonight (English)

Island-wide fishing vessel census to commence today (English)

Island-wide fishing vessel census to commence today (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

'Accommodation of Israeli interests poses serious threat to national security' - Mujibur Rahman (English)

'Accommodation of Israeli interests poses serious threat to national security' - Mujibur Rahman (English)

Government accused of politicizing Youth Society Conferences (English)

Government accused of politicizing Youth Society Conferences (English)

Protests launched as unsold sugarcane harvests trouble farmers (English)

Protests launched as unsold sugarcane harvests trouble farmers (English)