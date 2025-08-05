11 Indian nationals arrested in Thalangama over online gambling racket

A total of 11 Indian nationals have been arrested by the Thalangama Police for allegedly engaging in online gambling activities.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officers from the Thalangama Police Station carried out a raid last night (04) in Akuregoda, Thalangama.

During the raid, eight males and three females were arrested for engaging in gambling activities using computers and mobile phones.

Officers also seized 20 mobile phones, three laptop computers, and a tablet device.

The female suspects are aged 22, 30, and 43, while the male suspects are Indian nationals aged 25, 26, 27, and 29.

The Thalangama Police is conducting further investigations.