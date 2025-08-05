Over 3,500 armed forces deserters arrested, says Defense Ministry

More than 3,500 tri-forces personnel who had abandoned the service without obtaining legal discharge have been apprehended, the Ministry of Defense has announced.

According to the Ministry, a total of 3,504 personnel from the Sri Lanka Army, Sri Lanka Navy, and Sri Lanka Air Force were arrested in operations conducted between February 22 and August 3.

Of those arrested, 2,937 were from the Sri Lanka Army, 289 from the Navy, and 278 from the Air Force, the Defense Ministry noted.

The Ministry further stated that these arrests follow a general amnesty period declared last year, which allowed absconding service members to voluntarily surrender.

Subsequent to the conclusion of the amnesty period, operations were launched from February 22 to apprehend individuals who failed to surrender within the stipulated time frame.