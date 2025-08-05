Indictments served on Harak Kata and four others in new case at Colombo HC

The Attorney General has filed a new case before the Colombo High Court against five individuals, including Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, alias “Harak Kata,” on 50 charges, including conspiracy to escape from the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) while in detention.

The case was taken up today (August 5) before Colombo High Court Judge Sujeewa Nissanka.

The indictments were formally served to all accused during today’s court proceedings, said Ada Derana reporter.

The accused in the case are:

• Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne alias Harak Kata

• Ravindu Sandipa Gunasekara, a former constable of the CID

• Dinesh Tharanga

• Ruwan Chamara alias Midigama Ruwan

• Sanjeewa Abeysinghe

All five were produced before court under tight security.

After indictments were served, court ordered that the fingerprints of the accused be recorded.

Judge Sujeewa Nissanka further ordered that Harak Kata be remanded following the expiry of his current detention order. The remaining four accused were also ordered to be remanded.

Accordingly, the case has been scheduled to be taken up again on September 24.

Previously, the Attorney General had filed charges against three of the accused, including Harak Kata, in relation to the same incident. However, State Counsel Sajith Bandara requested the court’s permission to withdraw the previous charge sheet.

Since the accused have filed appeals before the Court of Appeal regarding the matter, the High Court Judge noted that a ruling could be made once the appellants formally withdraw those appeals.

Defense counsel informed court that a motion would be submitted to the Court of Appeal to facilitate the withdrawal of the pending appeals, said Ada Derana reporter.

The judge further directed both parties to update the court on the progress of the appeal proceedings at the next hearing.

The current case against Harak Kata stems from his detention by the CID under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), from April 1, 2023, to September 10, 2023. He faces 50 charges, including conspiracy to escape custody.

A total of 74 witnesses have been named in the case.