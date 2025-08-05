Governor General of Australia Samantha Joy Mostyn to visit Sri Lanka

Governor General of Australia Samantha Joy Mostyn to visit Sri Lanka

August 5, 2025   01:07 pm

The Governor General of Australia Samantha Joy Mostyn is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka tomorrow.

The Governor General will remain in the country until August 10, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

During the visit, Governor General Samantha Joy Mostyn is expected to hold bilateral discussions with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

The Governor General will also visit several projects supported by Australia in Bandaragama, Mirissa and Weligama.

The visit aims to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and explore opportunities to expand existing areas of collaboration for the mutual benefit of both countries, the Foreign Ministry added further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Advisory issued for severe lightning (English)

Advisory issued for severe lightning (English)

MP Chamara Sampath lodges complaint with Bribery Commission (English)

MP Chamara Sampath lodges complaint with Bribery Commission (English)

First Randoli Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival to take to the streets tonight (English)

First Randoli Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival to take to the streets tonight (English)

Island-wide fishing vessel census to commence today (English)

Island-wide fishing vessel census to commence today (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

'Accommodation of Israeli interests poses serious threat to national security' - Mujibur Rahman (English)

'Accommodation of Israeli interests poses serious threat to national security' - Mujibur Rahman (English)

Government accused of politicizing Youth Society Conferences (English)

Government accused of politicizing Youth Society Conferences (English)