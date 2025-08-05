PUCSL conducts public hearing into nationwide power outage

August 5, 2025   01:44 pm

The public hearing conducted by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) regarding the nationwide power outage that occurred on February 9, 2025, commenced this morning (05).

Senior officials, including the Acting General Manager of the Ceylon Electricity Board recorded statements during the hearing, which is being held at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) in Colombo.

An island-wide power outage occurred on February 9 due to an issue in the transmission system at the Panadura Grid Substation of the CEB.

At the time, the Minister of Power and Energy, Eng. Kumara Jayakody stated that the outage was caused by a monkey falling onto the power lines at the Panadura grid substation. This statement received wide coverage through both local and international media.

However, the PUCSL decided to recommence investigation after expressing dissatisfaction with the reports submitted by the Electricity Board.

Accordingly, the public hearing began at approximately 8:30 a.m. today and is scheduled to continue until 6.00 p.m.

