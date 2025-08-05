703 individuals arrested during special island-wide police raids

August 5, 2025   01:47 pm

A total of 703 individuals have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in criminal activities and also over illicit liquor and drug-related offenses during a special island-wide operation conducted yesterday (04).

As part of the operation, 23,321 people were subjected to inspection, the Police Media Division said.

Police have identified 22 individuals directly linked to criminal activities while 389 suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested during the operation, police noted.

According to the report, a total of 97 drunk drivers were apprehended while a further 18 reckless drivers and 3,314 persons who violated various other traffic offences were identified.

According to police, island-wide operations are conducted to apprehend small-, medium-, and large-scale drug traffickers, individuals involved in criminal activities, and those in possession of illegal firearms.

