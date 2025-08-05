PM briefs Chief Prelates of Amarapura and Ramanna chapters on education reforms

The Chief Prelates of the Sri Lanka Amarapura and the Ramanna chapters have emphasized to the Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya that contributing to the new education reforms is not merely a change confined to the education sector, but one that can bring about a constructive transformation for the entire nation, making it a national responsibility of the Maha Sangha.

A special discussion to brief the Chief Prelates of the Amarapura and Ramanna chapters about the new education reforms was held at the headquarters of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya, with the participation of the Prime Minister, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

During the event, the Prime Minister and the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Nalaka Kaluwewa, presented a comprehensive explanation to the Chief Prelates on the national significance of the new education reforms, the curriculum structure, assessment procedures, and the intended objectives of the reforms.

The discussion further highlighted the specific responsibilities carried out by the Ministry of Education, the National Institute of Education, the National Education Commission, the Department of Educational Publications, and the Department of Examinations, and emphasized the need for close and effective collaboration among these institutions in the implementation of the reforms.

The Maha Sangha also shared their views regarding necessary changes in Pirivena education, Dhamma school education, and the preschool education system with stressing the importance of providing greater opportunities to teach second languages in schools through the new reforms, the statement said.

Moreover, the Chief Prelates appreciated the clarity and commitment shown by the Prime Minister and Secretary Nalaka Kaluwewa in explaining the reforms with such depth of understanding, the Prime Minister’s Media Division stated.

Meanwhile, the event was graced by the presence of Mahopadyaya Sahityashuri Most Venerable Ganthune Assaji Maha Nayaka Thero of the Mahanayaka Viharavanshika Amarapura Maha Nikaya, and Aggamahapandita Most Venerable Trincomalee Ananda Maha Nayaka Thero, the Maha Nayaka of the Amarapura Dharmarakshitha Sect, Chief Secretary of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Sangha Sabha, Darshanapathi Most Venerable Balapitiye Siriseevali Nayaka Thero representing the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya; and Chief Judicial Sangha Nayaka Aggamahapandita Professor Most Venerable Aththangane Rathanapala Nayaka Thero, Anunayaka Most Venerable Waleboda Gunasiri Nayaka Thero, and Anunayaka and retired Deputy Director of Education Most Venerable Deevela Mahinda Nayaka Thero, Chief Secretary of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya, Shastrapathi Most Venerable Aththangane Sasanarathana Nayaka Thero representing the Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya, along with other Maha Nayaka Theros from both Nikayas.

Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education Madhura Senewiratne, Additional Secretary of Educational Services at the Ministry of Education Kamal Ariyasena, and several other distinguished officials attended the event.