Chinese Embassy says letter to Sri Lankan media heads is fake

August 5, 2025   03:58 pm

The Embassy of China in Sri Lanka has confirmed that the letter circulating on social media, with the embassy’ letterhead and with the signature of the Chinese Ambassador, allegedly addressed to heads of local media organisations is a fake letter. 

A letter dated August 01, 2025 and addressed to all Editors-in-Chief of national and digital media institutions with the title “Serious Concerns Over Misleading Media Coverage of Chinese Enterprises” has been widely circulated on social media.

The letter, which also displays the Chinese Ambassador’s signature and the embassy seal, expresses “serious concern regarding a recent spate of media reports surrounding the importation and customs processing of electric vehicles” manufactured by a Chinese enterprise. 

However, when inquired by Ada Derana regarding the veracity of the letter, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo confirmed that the letter in question is fake.

