11 Indians remanded over alleged online gambling racket

August 5, 2025   04:11 pm

Eleven Indian nationals who were arrested by Thalangama Police for allegedly engaging in illegal online gambling activities in the country have been remanded until August 07 by the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of officers from the Thalangama Police Station conducted a raid last night (04) in the Akuregoda area of Thalangama.

During the operation, eight males and three females, all Indian nationals, were apprehended for allegedly engaging in illegal online gambling using computers and mobile devises.

Police also seized 20 mobile phones, three laptop computers, and one tablet device as evidence.

The female suspects are aged 22, 30, and 43, while the male suspects are Indian nationals aged 25, 26, 27, and 29.

