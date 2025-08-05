Resolution for removal of Deshabandu from IGP post passed in Parliament

The Resolution for the removal of Mr. Deshabandu Tennakoon from the office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has been passes in the Parliament.

A total of 177 members voted in favour of the motion while there were no votes against it. A single Member of Parliament had abstained from voting.

The vote was taken this evening after the Resolution for the removal of Deshabandu Tennakoon from the office of the IGP, in terms of Section 17 of the Removal of Officers (Procedure) Act, No. 5 of 2002, was taken up for debate today (5).

The debate commenced this morning following the presentation of the motion by Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne to the House.

Accordingly, Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala commenced the debate on behalf of the government.

Parliament continued the debate on the resolution until 4.00 p.m. followed by a vote on the resolution which required a simple majority of votes in favour — that is 113 MPs — for passage.

Following the announcement by the Speaker of House that the resolution has been passed, the President is expected to nominate a new candidate for the position of IGP to the Constitutional Council.

On July 22, the Committee of Inquiry appointed to investigate allegations of gross abuse of power against suspended IGP Tennakoon found him guilty of all charges brought against him.

Last month, Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne confirmed that he had received the full report of the Committee of Inquiry, which recommended the removal of Deshabandu Tennakoon from his post as IGP.

Announcing the findings, the Speaker stated that the Committee had unanimously found Tennakoon guilty under Section 8(2) of the Removal of Officers (Procedure) Act, No. 5 of 2002.

The Speaker also noted that it is a historic occasion, as this is the first time in the constitutional process of Sri Lanka that a Committee of Inquiry of this nature has recommended the removal of an incumbent IGP from office.