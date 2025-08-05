Cabinet approves amendment of Child Protection Authority Act

Cabinet approves amendment of Child Protection Authority Act

August 5, 2025   05:09 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to amend the Child Protection Authority Act No. 50 of 1998.

The Cabinet Spokesman said it has been around 25 years after passing the Child Protection Authority Act No. 50 of 1998. Due to the socio – economic, political and cultural changes, the exploitation and harassments against children have become complex, he said.

Therefore, it has been identified that of the requirement of making amendments to the laws in effect at present to prevent all abuses against children and response to them, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal furnished by the Minister of Women’s and Child Affairs to instruct the Legal Draftsman to prepare a draft bill to amend the aforementioned act including the revisions recognized for performing activities of the Child Protection Authority Act No. 50 of 1998 broader, meaningfully and efficiently.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Advisory issued for severe lightning (English)

Advisory issued for severe lightning (English)

MP Chamara Sampath lodges complaint with Bribery Commission (English)

MP Chamara Sampath lodges complaint with Bribery Commission (English)

First Randoli Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival to take to the streets tonight (English)

First Randoli Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival to take to the streets tonight (English)

Island-wide fishing vessel census to commence today (English)

Island-wide fishing vessel census to commence today (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

'Accommodation of Israeli interests poses serious threat to national security' - Mujibur Rahman (English)

'Accommodation of Israeli interests poses serious threat to national security' - Mujibur Rahman (English)