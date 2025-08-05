Cabinet approves amendment of Child Protection Authority Act

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to amend the Child Protection Authority Act No. 50 of 1998.

The Cabinet Spokesman said it has been around 25 years after passing the Child Protection Authority Act No. 50 of 1998. Due to the socio – economic, political and cultural changes, the exploitation and harassments against children have become complex, he said.

Therefore, it has been identified that of the requirement of making amendments to the laws in effect at present to prevent all abuses against children and response to them, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal furnished by the Minister of Women’s and Child Affairs to instruct the Legal Draftsman to prepare a draft bill to amend the aforementioned act including the revisions recognized for performing activities of the Child Protection Authority Act No. 50 of 1998 broader, meaningfully and efficiently.