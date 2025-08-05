Kandy to be developed as a Virtual City under Clean Sri Lanka project

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal to commence the production of the Virtual City Project by Sri Lanka Telecom, using the funds allocated for the “Clean Sri Lanka” project.

The city of Kandy, which includes the historical Temple of the Tooth Relic, a UNESCO World Heritage site, has been identified to be developed as the Virtual City in Kandy, serving as a pilot project for the creation of a Virtual City.

It has been planned to create 58 places identified on a priority basis as tourist attractions and places with tourism potential, centered primarily in Kandy town, as stage one of the pilot project.

As a second stage of the project, it has been planned to create technologically the premises of the historical Temple of the Tooth Relic and 20 places surrounding it that are historic and vitally important for tourism.

The Ministry of Digital Economy has recommended that Sri Lanka Telecom is suitable for the stated purpose after appraising the feasibility and technological capacity of the institution and its previous productions.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism to commence the production of the Virtual City Project by Sri Lanka Telecom using the funds allocated for the “Clean Sri Lanka” project.