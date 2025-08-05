Eight-year-old dies after falling into Z-D Canal

An eight-year-old child has died after falling into the Z-D Canal in Polonnaruwa, this evening (05).

The child, who had gone to herd the goats in the Nagasthenna area of Welikanda, Polonnaruwa, met with this unfortunate incident.

Welikanda Police stated that the child had told his mother he was going to herd the goats this evening and had left accordingly, but had failed to return.

The body was later recovered from the canal.