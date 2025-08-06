Several spells of light showers expected today

Several spells of light showers expected today

August 6, 2025   05:49 am

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts today (06), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Uva and Eastern provinces and in the Mullaitivu district after 1.00 p.m., the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

