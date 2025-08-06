Governor General of Australia Samantha Joy Mostyn to arrive in Sri Lanka today

The Governor General of Australia Samantha Joy Mostyn is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka today on an official visit.

The Governor General will remain in Sri Lanka until August 10, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

During the visit, Governor General Samantha Joy Mostyn is expected to hold bilateral discussions with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

The Governor General will also visit several projects supported by Australia in Bandaragama, Mirissa and Weligama.

The visit aims to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and explore opportunities to expand existing areas of collaboration for the mutual benefit of both countries, the Foreign Ministry noted.