Governor General of Australia Samantha Joy Mostyn to arrive in Sri Lanka today

Governor General of Australia Samantha Joy Mostyn to arrive in Sri Lanka today

August 6, 2025   07:17 am

The Governor General of Australia Samantha Joy Mostyn is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka today on an official visit.

The Governor General will remain in Sri Lanka until August 10, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

During the visit, Governor General Samantha Joy Mostyn is expected to hold bilateral discussions with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

The Governor General will also visit several projects supported by Australia in Bandaragama, Mirissa and Weligama.

The visit aims to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and explore opportunities to expand existing areas of collaboration for the mutual benefit of both countries, the Foreign Ministry noted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Government has allocated funds to transform public sector - President Dissanayake (English)

Government has allocated funds to transform public sector - President Dissanayake (English)

Government has allocated funds to transform public sector - President Dissanayake (English)

Cabinet approves proposal to appoint new Delimitation Committee (English)

Cabinet approves proposal to appoint new Delimitation Committee (English)

No special security for Israeli nationals in Sri Lanka  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

No special security for Israeli nationals in Sri Lanka  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Resolution for removal of Deshabandu from IGP post passed in Parliament (English)

Resolution for removal of Deshabandu from IGP post passed in Parliament (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Advisory issued for severe lightning (English)

Advisory issued for severe lightning (English)

MP Chamara Sampath lodges complaint with Bribery Commission (English)

MP Chamara Sampath lodges complaint with Bribery Commission (English)